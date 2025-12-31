Previous
Next
I Am Never Leaving This Windowsill by swchappell
Photo 3129

I Am Never Leaving This Windowsill

Sylvester was not happy to have to go to the vet today, and once he got home, stayed hidden for quite a while. He's fine, little skin irritation is all, but best to nip these things in the bud. He hates the crate and the car ride even worse, though.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
857% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact