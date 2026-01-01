Previous
New Year's Tradition by swchappell
Photo 3130

New Year's Tradition

Every year, my wife makes a huge pot of an awesome bean soup. This year's batch may be her best ever.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
857% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact