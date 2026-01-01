Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3130
New Year's Tradition
Every year, my wife makes a huge pot of an awesome bean soup. This year's batch may be her best ever.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
3375
photos
39
followers
64
following
857% complete
View this month »
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
1st January 2026 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close