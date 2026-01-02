Sign up
Photo 3131
Caught in the Act
The act being: running on the cat treadmill. Ursula is the smallest, thinnest of the cats, needs it the least, and uses it the most.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
2
2
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
3377
photos
39
followers
64
following
858% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
2nd January 2026 6:58pm
Harry J Benson
ace
Surprised look
January 4th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of that surprised look, I love her eyes!
January 4th, 2026
