Caught in the Act by swchappell
Caught in the Act

The act being: running on the cat treadmill. Ursula is the smallest, thinnest of the cats, needs it the least, and uses it the most.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Steve Chappell

Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Harry J Benson ace
Surprised look
January 4th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of that surprised look, I love her eyes!
January 4th, 2026  
