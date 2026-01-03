Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3132
New Year's Self Portrait
52frames always starts the year with self portraits. Which is the wrong side of the camera for me. Hat tip to
@cdcook48
for reminding me I have PS actions I never use - this one is called Beautiful Disaster.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
3377
photos
39
followers
64
following
858% complete
View this month »
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
3rd January 2026 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Amazing edit. I love it!
January 4th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
very creative
January 4th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Creatively done
January 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close