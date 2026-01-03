Previous
New Year's Self Portrait by swchappell
Photo 3132

New Year's Self Portrait

52frames always starts the year with self portraits. Which is the wrong side of the camera for me. Hat tip to @cdcook48 for reminding me I have PS actions I never use - this one is called Beautiful Disaster.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Corinne C ace
Amazing edit. I love it!
January 4th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
very creative
January 4th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Creatively done
January 4th, 2026  
