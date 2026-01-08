Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3137
Freddie Redux
I wasn't planning to do another textured Freddie, but this expression sort of demanded it
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
3382
photos
39
followers
64
following
859% complete
View this month »
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
8th January 2026 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Chris Cook
ace
Such a look!
January 10th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Quite a dramatic effect.
January 10th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close