Go, Go, Godzilla by swchappell
Photo 3141

Go, Go, Godzilla

This started as a test shot using a new-to-me lens, the Canon EF 180mm macro. Had to switch it to manual focus (AF was worthless up close), but otherwise seemed to work well. Then I decided Godzilla needed a better background than my kitchen.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Steve Chappell

Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Peter Dulis ace
LOL
January 13th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Eerie
January 13th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
He needs a city to devour (o:
January 13th, 2026  
