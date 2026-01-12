Sign up
Photo 3141
Go, Go, Godzilla
This started as a test shot using a new-to-me lens, the Canon EF 180mm macro. Had to switch it to manual focus (AF was worthless up close), but otherwise seemed to work well. Then I decided Godzilla needed a better background than my kitchen.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
3
1
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
3386
photos
39
followers
64
following
860% complete
View this month »
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
12th January 2026 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL
January 13th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
Eerie
January 13th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He needs a city to devour (o:
January 13th, 2026
