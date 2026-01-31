Previous
That Chair Won't Save You by swchappell
Photo 3160

That Chair Won't Save You

Godzilla had a hankering for some stormtrooper. Stormtrooper lost his gun, and couldn't find anything better to hide behind. This might be the end for him.

For 52Frames "chairs" theme. Not terribly happy with it, but it's not terrible I guess
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
865% complete

Photo Details

