Previous
Photo 3160
That Chair Won't Save You
Godzilla had a hankering for some stormtrooper. Stormtrooper lost his gun, and couldn't find anything better to hide behind. This might be the end for him.
For 52Frames "chairs" theme. Not terribly happy with it, but it's not terrible I guess
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
