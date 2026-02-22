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Photo 3181
Scenes from Cape May
We took a trip to Cape May in February, not long after the snow and ice storm. It was cold, but not terrible and nice to get out and about.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
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Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
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365
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Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
28th February 2026 1:31pm
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