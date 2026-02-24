Previous
Next
Reflections in the Snow Melt by swchappell
Photo 3183

Reflections in the Snow Melt

Lumps of melting snow left a lot of puddle for some interesting reflections
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact