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Photo 3203
Use the force, Grogu
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
26th April 2026 8:10am
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Diana
ace
Great selective focus and dof!
April 26th, 2026
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