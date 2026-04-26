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Use the force, Grogu by swchappell
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Use the force, Grogu

26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
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Diana ace
Great selective focus and dof!
April 26th, 2026  
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