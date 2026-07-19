Previous
Freddie was here by swchappell
Photo 3204

Freddie was here

Playing around with one of my lesser-used filters, a kaleidoscope filter
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
877% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact