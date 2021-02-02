Previous
Jenner, CA, 2019 by swchappell
Jenner, CA, 2019

For Flash of Red February. On a trip to Sonoma and Napa, we took a brief detour to drive to the beautiful Pacific coast. The fog was lifting but not completely gone when we got there.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
Lin ace
Gorgeous fav.
February 3rd, 2021  
SwChappell ace
@linnypinny Thank you!
February 3rd, 2021  
