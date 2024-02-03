Previous
Chili Cook-off at 13th Child Brewery by swchappell
62 / 365

Chili Cook-off at 13th Child Brewery

Here is our setup at the beginning of the cook-off. We ended up being the runner-up for the People's Choice award, which means we get to come back in one month and compete for the championship.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise