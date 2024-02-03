Sign up
Previous
62 / 365
Chili Cook-off at 13th Child Brewery
Here is our setup at the beginning of the cook-off. We ended up being the runner-up for the People's Choice award, which means we get to come back in one month and compete for the championship.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
Tags
for2024
