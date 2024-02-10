Sign up
69 / 365
Ozzy Tribute Band
At a charity horror festival in northern NJ
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Steve Chappell
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
Photo Details
Tags
for2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Think he looks more of an Alice Cooper !!!
February 17th, 2024
