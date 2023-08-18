Sign up
48 / 365
Malmöfest
We arrived to find that it was the last day of a city-wide festival, Malmöfest
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Photo Details
Album
Extra Stuff
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
18th August 2023 10:04am
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun rides.
September 9th, 2023
