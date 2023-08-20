Previous
Taxi-ing for Take Off by swchappell
50 / 365

Taxi-ing for Take Off

A seaplane at a harbor in Copenhagen, working its way out to open water where it can take off
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice shot
September 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise