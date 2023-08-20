Sign up
50 / 365
Taxi-ing for Take Off
A seaplane at a harbor in Copenhagen, working its way out to open water where it can take off
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Steve Chappell
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
13% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
September 16th, 2023
