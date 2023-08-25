Previous
All the Bears by swchappell
55 / 365

All the Bears

From our European vacation this summer. Berlin is known for its bears. And if you didn't get enough of them while in the city, you can buy one of your very own at the airport.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
