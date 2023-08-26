Previous
German Peregrine Falcon by swchappell
German Peregrine Falcon

From our European vacation this summer. We spotted this from quite far away while walking a trail. I had the smaller of my big zooms, but even with that I didn't think I would get a very good shot. But somehow, I managed this one
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Steve Chappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
