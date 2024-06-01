Sign up
96 / 365
San Diego Fly By
From our trip to San Diego last year
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Steve Chappell
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extra Stuff
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
1st June 2024 9:00pm
Diana
ace
Great shot and timing.
February 17th, 2025
