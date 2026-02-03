Previous
Next
Garden of the Gods by swchappell
115 / 365

Garden of the Gods

Finally starting through my Colorado Springs photos. We didn't do a lot of sightseeing, but we did visit the Garden of the Gods. This is from the visitor's center.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great scenery.
February 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this great landscape.
February 21st, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact