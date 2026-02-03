Sign up
115 / 365
Garden of the Gods
Finally starting through my Colorado Springs photos. We didn't do a lot of sightseeing, but we did visit the Garden of the Gods. This is from the visitor's center.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
Steve Chappell
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
Susan Wakely
ace
Great scenery.
February 21st, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this great landscape.
February 21st, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
February 21st, 2026
