Atsion

For the "unexplored" 52frames challenge. Though I've been by a bunch of times, I've never stopped for a hike around. Didn't this day, either - this is just from the parking lot
14th February 2026 14th Feb 26

Steve Chappell

Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Diana ace
Beautiful scene and cloudscape.
February 21st, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Nature enveloping the ruin.
February 21st, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Great composition
February 21st, 2026  
