Throwbacks: 3/5/2017 by swchappell
5 / 365

Throwbacks: 3/5/2017

Cape May Lighthouse. Originally done (badly) as an HDR, this time I ditched that processing, did some straightening and cleanup in PS, then processed using Luminosity masks. My PS warping skills aren't great but I think they did ok here.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

SwChappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Diana ace
That looks pretty good to me! Lovely scene and sunburst.
March 5th, 2022  
