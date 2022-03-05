Sign up
5 / 365
Throwbacks: 3/5/2017
Cape May Lighthouse. Originally done (badly) as an HDR, this time I ditched that processing, did some straightening and cleanup in PS, then processed using Luminosity masks. My PS warping skills aren't great but I think they did ok here.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
1
0
1
2
3
4
5
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Throwbacks
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
5th March 2017 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
That looks pretty good to me! Lovely scene and sunburst.
March 5th, 2022
