Throwbacks: 3/6/2016 by swchappell
6 / 365

Throwbacks: 3/6/2016

This was Abi, in our pre-renovation office/rec-room/whatever it is room. Gone a few years after this, lost to feline diabetes. We miss her.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Photo Details

