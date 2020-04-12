Previous
Bag Lady by swguevin2
Bag Lady

She's back! After a big long nap, I'm back and ready to play. As you can see, I've gone gray.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Sheila Guevin

@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years.
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Nice to meet you Sheila
April 12th, 2020  
