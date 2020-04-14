Sign up
Night study
Day and night. For day, I love light and bright. But for night, I love the sharp contrast between the light and the nearly invisible darkness. This is back lit by a single tiny mag light.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 the journey continues
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
14th April 2020 12:11am
Tags
bw-52
Graeme Stevens
ace
Nicely lit
April 14th, 2020
Sue
ace
I love the lighting in this photo
April 14th, 2020
