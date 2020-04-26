Sign up
15 / 365
Fortune Telling
modern still life #3
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
2
1
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
25
photos
25
followers
44
following
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
4
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 the journey continues
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
26th April 2020 5:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
minimal-10
Sheila Guevin
ace
The day you realize you might own a crystal ball too many.
April 26th, 2020
Babs
ace
I love it, what a clever arrangement. fav.
Hope the future is brighter than it is now.
April 27th, 2020
Hope the future is brighter than it is now.