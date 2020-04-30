Previous
Yellow Fellow by swguevin2
19 / 365

Yellow Fellow

Modern Still Life
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Sheila Guevin

@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
Photo Details

Sheila Guevin ace
The tennis ball is "Yuck". When it rains my Yorkie likes to drag things in from the yard. I don't know how long Yuck has been out there. We have never seen him before. This is after I soaked him for 30 minutes in vinegar and water. After a spin through the washing machine. This is not the first friend Kona has brought home in the rain.
May 1st, 2020  
summerfield ace
the passion flower is a nice contrast, both in colour and drama. aces!
May 1st, 2020  
