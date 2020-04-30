Sign up
19 / 365
Yellow Fellow
Modern Still Life
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
30
photos
31
followers
48
following
Sheila Guevin
ace
The tennis ball is "Yuck". When it rains my Yorkie likes to drag things in from the yard. I don't know how long Yuck has been out there. We have never seen him before. This is after I soaked him for 30 minutes in vinegar and water. After a spin through the washing machine. This is not the first friend Kona has brought home in the rain.
May 1st, 2020
summerfield
ace
the passion flower is a nice contrast, both in colour and drama. aces!
May 1st, 2020
