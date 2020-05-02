Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
21 / 365
27
Reorganizing the office, I uncovered a plastic bag in one drawer which contained these 27 envelopes. All handmade out of magazine pages.
Created sometime before photography became my full time passion project.
I am thinking of using them for an urban guerrilla project.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
34
photos
33
followers
49
following
5% complete
View this month »
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Latest from all albums
17
18
7
19
20
5
8
21
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 the journey continues
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
27loveletterstotheworld
,
theenvelopeproject
Sheila Guevin
ace
I remember this being one of those projects that you can do while watching tv. It was soothing.
May 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close