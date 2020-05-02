Previous
27 by swguevin2
21 / 365

27

Reorganizing the office, I uncovered a plastic bag in one drawer which contained these 27 envelopes. All handmade out of magazine pages.

Created sometime before photography became my full time passion project.

I am thinking of using them for an urban guerrilla project.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Sheila Guevin

@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
5% complete

Photo Details

Sheila Guevin ace
I remember this being one of those projects that you can do while watching tv. It was soothing.
May 3rd, 2020  
