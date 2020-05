Mah Jongg

Mah Jongg originated in China sometimes in the 1800's. It came to the US in the 1920's and spread it popularity like wild fire.



It is played today in variations: Chinese; National and Wright-Patterson. The last version is primarily played in military and mostly Air Force circles. The Wright-Patterson Officer Spouses Club puts out a new hands/game book every 5-6 years. This keeps the game fresh and challenging.