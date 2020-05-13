Sign up
Dept of Agriculture
in Annapolis has a pair of cows. One guards the entrance and one guards the exit.
Both are dressed seasonally. Till last week, they were still in St. Patrick's day garb and then this.
Stay safe cows. Stay safe. Stay well. Stay home.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
2
1
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
48
photos
44
followers
62
following
8% complete
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
26
27
28
29
10
30
31
32
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 the journey continues
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th May 2020
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
quarantine
,
covid
,
covid19
,
social distancing
,
social_distancing
Lisa Poland
ace
That's fabulous. Great find.
May 14th, 2020
Graeme
ace
Ha ha, really cool. Everyone has to be careful these days.
May 14th, 2020
