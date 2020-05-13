Previous
Dept of Agriculture by swguevin2
Dept of Agriculture

in Annapolis has a pair of cows. One guards the entrance and one guards the exit.

Both are dressed seasonally. Till last week, they were still in St. Patrick's day garb and then this.

Stay safe cows. Stay safe. Stay well. Stay home.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Sheila Guevin

@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
Lisa Poland ace
That's fabulous. Great find.
May 14th, 2020  
Graeme ace
Ha ha, really cool. Everyone has to be careful these days.
May 14th, 2020  
