Serenity
This is my bali sleeping statue. I saw her and 8 of her sisters in a shop in Key West. They were part of a display. But I fell in love.
So Paul went back to the shop and asked if they would possibly sell him one of them.
The owner did and sold it to him for $10.
She is priceless to me.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
