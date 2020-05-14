Previous
Serenity
Serenity

This is my bali sleeping statue. I saw her and 8 of her sisters in a shop in Key West. They were part of a display. But I fell in love.

So Paul went back to the shop and asked if they would possibly sell him one of them.

The owner did and sold it to him for $10.

She is priceless to me.
Sheila Guevin

