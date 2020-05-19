Previous
The Rainy Day by swguevin2
The Rainy Day

the proverbial one we were all told to save for. if only we had saved more patience, more kindness, more courage.

it does take clicking on this photo to enlarge it to truly see the details.
19th May 2020

Sheila Guevin

@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
Sheila Guevin
this series has been just b&w, but I just couldn't take away the color of these bright yellow flowers. seemed right to allow them to stay. a little "sunshine" on a cloudy day.
May 20th, 2020  
