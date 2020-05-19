Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
37 / 365
The Rainy Day
the proverbial one we were all told to save for. if only we had saved more patience, more kindness, more courage.
it does take clicking on this photo to enlarge it to truly see the details.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
56
photos
45
followers
62
following
10% complete
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Latest from all albums
11
33
34
7
35
12
36
37
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 the journey continues
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th May 2020 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sheila Guevin
ace
this series has been just b&w, but I just couldn't take away the color of these bright yellow flowers. seemed right to allow them to stay. a little "sunshine" on a cloudy day.
May 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close