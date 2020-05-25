Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
40 / 365
Purple Iris
A consolation prize. I napped most of the afternoon and missed the opportunity to work with Paul today. He brought me the Iris so I would have someone to take portraits of. She was quite cooperative.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
62
photos
46
followers
62
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Latest from all albums
36
13
8
37
38
9
39
40
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 the journey continues
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th May 2020 9:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sheila Guevin
ace
They bloom so gloriously and fade far too quickly.
May 26th, 2020
Kaylynn
Glorious -,
May 26th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
Beautiful :)
May 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close