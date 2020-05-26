Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
41 / 365
Son of a Preacher Man
Inspired by Rene Magritte's "The Son of Man" and fueled by a lack of sleep.
Created a youtube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMAFTYVa2Dk&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0TNEcmCef0z62FD92IKibHps3Z9jJtk8epTnbtt2DO7o4nJ_-uf-A2fKg
26th May 2020
26th May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
63
photos
46
followers
62
following
11% complete
View this month »
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
Latest from all albums
13
8
37
38
9
39
40
41
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 the journey continues
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
26th May 2020 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sheila Guevin
ace
Evidently thumbs up or down and comments are a thing there. The video is just 52 seconds of your time and a series of still shots from today. It makes me laugh.
May 27th, 2020
Sheila Guevin
ace
Also while the link is not live here in the feed, if you click on the photo, it is live on the page. Not sure why that is.
May 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close