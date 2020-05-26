Previous
Son of a Preacher Man by swguevin2
Son of a Preacher Man

Inspired by Rene Magritte's "The Son of Man" and fueled by a lack of sleep.

Created a youtube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMAFTYVa2Dk&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0TNEcmCef0z62FD92IKibHps3Z9jJtk8epTnbtt2DO7o4nJ_-uf-A2fKg
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Sheila Guevin

@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years.
Evidently thumbs up or down and comments are a thing there. The video is just 52 seconds of your time and a series of still shots from today. It makes me laugh.
May 27th, 2020  
Sheila Guevin ace
Also while the link is not live here in the feed, if you click on the photo, it is live on the page. Not sure why that is.
May 27th, 2020  
