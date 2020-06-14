Sign up
Previous
Next
44 / 365
Red Fox
Seems like it should be the first line of a Dr. Seuss book. Red fox, gray fox. Two foxes in a box.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
4
2
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
66
photos
47
followers
62
following
12% complete
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 the journey continues
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
14th June 2020 6:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Sheila Guevin
ace
There are two species of foxes that live in Maryland: the red fox, and the gray fox. Both resemble small dogs. The red fox is about 36 to 40 inches long and weighs 10 to 15 pounds. The gray fox is about 32 to 45 inches long and weighs 7 to 13 pounds.
June 15th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love the fur in the perky ears
June 15th, 2020
Sheila Guevin
ace
@jgpittenger
I didn't even notice that. All I saw was what a beautiful healthy creature for a wild fox.
June 15th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Nice capture! We had one cross out path this morning but not close enough for an image.
June 15th, 2020
