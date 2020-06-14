Previous
Red Fox by swguevin2
44 / 365

Red Fox

Seems like it should be the first line of a Dr. Seuss book. Red fox, gray fox. Two foxes in a box.

14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Sheila Guevin

Sheila Guevin
There are two species of foxes that live in Maryland: the red fox, and the gray fox. Both resemble small dogs. The red fox is about 36 to 40 inches long and weighs 10 to 15 pounds. The gray fox is about 32 to 45 inches long and weighs 7 to 13 pounds.
June 15th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love the fur in the perky ears
June 15th, 2020  
Sheila Guevin
@jgpittenger I didn't even notice that. All I saw was what a beautiful healthy creature for a wild fox.
June 15th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Nice capture! We had one cross out path this morning but not close enough for an image.
June 15th, 2020  
