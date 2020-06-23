Sign up
49 / 365
shells
i collect broken shells and leave the perfect ones for others to gather. i just connect more to their worn parts and interesting exposed patterns.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
1
0
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
Tags
beach
,
shells
,
seashells
,
broken_shells
and my wonderment at how there are always so many
June 24th, 2020
