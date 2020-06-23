Previous
shells by swguevin2
49 / 365

shells

i collect broken shells and leave the perfect ones for others to gather. i just connect more to their worn parts and interesting exposed patterns.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Sheila Guevin

and my wonderment at how there are always so many
June 24th, 2020  
