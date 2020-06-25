Previous
Despair by swguevin2
51 / 365

Despair

This photograph was taken the same day as the bride dancing on the Supreme Court steps.

Two very different human experiences. The same day. Two locations in the same city.

For her it was a day of celebration. For him, I suspect it was just another day in 2020.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Sheila Guevin

When I got home and put this photo into LR, I was most surprised by his shoes.
June 26th, 2020  
