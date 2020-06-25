Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
51 / 365
Despair
This photograph was taken the same day as the bride dancing on the Supreme Court steps.
Two very different human experiences. The same day. Two locations in the same city.
For her it was a day of celebration. For him, I suspect it was just another day in 2020.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
74
photos
51
followers
64
following
13% complete
View this month »
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Latest from all albums
45
46
10
47
48
49
50
51
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 the journey continues
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
20th June 2020 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sheila Guevin
ace
When I got home and put this photo into LR, I was most surprised by his shoes.
June 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close