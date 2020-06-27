Previous
the Vortex by swguevin2
53 / 365

the Vortex

This certificate from a closed show came in the mail today. It is 3 months late.

I think this is the final pair of missing sunglasses, though there may be one more. I have been searching endlessly for them and am not sure how they got disbursed throughout the house and cars. After months of being confined, it seems they should have all be where I thought I left them, in one drawer, but they were not.

This pair came from the pocket of a green vest.

The Vortex eats things and you can never tell where you will find a portal you can reach in and retrieve them.

Sheila Guevin

Sheila Guevin
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project
