Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
54 / 365
Shadows
All the beauty of life is made up of light and shadows. ~ Leo Tolstoy
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
77
photos
49
followers
64
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 the journey continues
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
28th June 2020 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sheila Guevin
ace
Tomorrow I will take the macro lens out to photograph the cone flowers. Some of them have taken on strange shapes as though they are being "groomed" by a stylist. Though I suspect it is an animal eating the petals. Perhaps a deer, since they stand so tall.
June 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close