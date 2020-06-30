Sign up
Previous
Next
56 / 365
a solitary leaf
floating on the surface of my pool
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
1
0
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years.
79
photos
52
followers
65
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 the journey continues
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
30th June 2020 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sheila Guevin
ace
I love how the surface tension allows the leaf to float. I could look at this for hours. It is so peaceful.
July 1st, 2020
