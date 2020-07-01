Previous
Circumago Bullae by swguevin2
57 / 365

Circumago Bullae

1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Sheila Guevin

Sheila Guevin
Snaps of the bubbles that form on the surface of the pool where a vent blows water out from the filter system.
July 1st, 2020  
marlboromaam
That is really cool! Very interesting shapes/patterns and that's one of my fav colors. Amazing!
July 1st, 2020  
