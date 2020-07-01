Sign up
57 / 365
Circumago Bullae
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
2
0
Sheila Guevin
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years.
Sheila Guevin
Snaps of the bubbles that form on the surface of the pool where a vent blows water out from the filter system.
July 1st, 2020
marlboromaam
That is really cool! Very interesting shapes/patterns and that's one of my fav colors. Amazing!
July 1st, 2020
