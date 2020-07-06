Sign up
61 / 365
Cooling off
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
56
14
57
58
59
15
60
61
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365 the journey continues
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
5th July 2020 1:57pm
Sheila Guevin
ace
Cell phone photo. This is Kona just chillin' in the pool. He let's himself in by jumping off the steps or off the side of the pool. Bottom is a little dirty with leaves right now, the Polaris broke a part and we are getting it repaired. Water temp nearly 90.
July 7th, 2020
