Yellow Centered Sunflower by swguevin2
64 / 365

Yellow Centered Sunflower

12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Sheila Guevin

Lion's mane sunflower with his bright yellow center, demands my attention. I fear not his roar nor his bite.
July 13th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Great detail
July 13th, 2020  
