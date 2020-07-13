Previous
Sheila Guevin

Monday. Back in my office. The weekend lingers on my desk. Write a blog. Finish a class; stop to photograph the flowers. Read a book. Take a shower. Take a nap. Rinse and repeat for the rest of the week.
July 14th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
The flowers add a brightness to your office.
July 14th, 2020  
