Previous
Next
69 / 365
Monday
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
2
0
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 the journey continues
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
13th July 2020 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sheila Guevin
ace
Monday. Back in my office. The weekend lingers on my desk. Write a blog. Finish a class; stop to photograph the flowers. Read a book. Take a shower. Take a nap. Rinse and repeat for the rest of the week.
July 14th, 2020
Harry J Benson
ace
The flowers add a brightness to your office.
July 14th, 2020
