Morning rain by swguevin2
Morning rain

Sometimes it is just about the color. If I designed clothes, this would inspire me. The subtle shade changes. The bright "button" drops. The striped patterns.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Sheila Guevin

Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years.
Walks @ 7 ace
Its as if the color is dripping into itself- cool!
April 16th, 2020  
