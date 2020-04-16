Previous
Frozen 2 by swguevin2
Frozen 2

Color infra-red effect created in post production.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Sheila Guevin

@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
JackieR ace
that's unusual, and shows up the frozenwater around them so well. Do tag 'ice flower' please so others icing flowers can see this!!
April 16th, 2020  
