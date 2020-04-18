Sign up
my life in cold, hard cash
coins did not work as well as flowers. realized afterwards that I should have frozen a thin layer of ice before adding the coins.
lost interest
maybe next time.
18th April 2020
Sheila Guevin
ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Just My Imagination
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
17th April 2020 11:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-perspectives
,
sixws-104
,
minimal-10
