Gifts by swguevin2
Gifts

Henna design on your hands / palms signifies an offering from you to the world.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Sheila Guevin

swguevin2
Sheila Guevin
Time to make lemonade out of this lemon.
May 1st, 2020  
