Previous
Next
The Corporate Head Shot by swguevin2
7 / 365

The Corporate Head Shot

The COVID 19 package. Book now for $20.20
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Sheila Guevin

ace
@swguevin2
Moved to digital photography about 9 years ago. Began a 365 Project and stayed with it on and off for nearly five years. Have...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
that cheap? well, better than my &quot;free headshot because i want to practice&quot;. 😊 perfect lighting. must copy. 😊 aces, sheila!
May 16th, 2020  
Krista Marson ace
perfect price point!
May 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise