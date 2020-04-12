Previous
Next
3/365 - Border Collie by swiatlonosny
3 / 365

3/365 - Border Collie

Nasz cudny merlak, tęsknym okiem patrzy przez otwarte okno, fakt wyjść można, ale z bieganiem na łące już gorzej... Takie czasy...
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Swiatlonosny

@swiatlonosny
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise